‘OK, you’re done’: Watch a woman get kicked off a Frontier flight for not wearing a mask

Nine months into the coronavirus pandemic and people are still throwing tantrums about wearing masks in public places.

Last Thursday, a passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight from Cincinnati to Tampa had such a tantrum, Fox News first reported.

Videos taken by a friend of Fox producer Griffin Frank shows a little of the action. The journalist tweeted the footage the next day, starting with the flight attendant politely asking a woman in a window seat to put on a mask.

“Ma’am, you need to have a mask on,” says the airline employee, adding that one was provided on board. “Ma’am, I’m speaking to you, I’m speaking to you. You have to wear your mask the whole, entire flight. If you’re unable to do so, you’ll be removed from the flight.”

The woman remains silent until the flight attendant walks away and then yells after her: “Thanks, a---hole!”

The attendant then pivots angrily: “OK, you’re done. That’s it, let’s go. You’re getting off the aircraft. You are not going to speak to me like that. You need to comply. You agreed to this when you checked into our flight and bought your ticket.”

In the next video, a security officer approaches the woman and asks where her bag is and removes a blue roller from the overhead bin.

As the belligerent passenger leaves the plane with the officer, the passengers break out in applause and one can be heard calling her a “Karen.”

Frontier Airlines did not immediately respond Monday to the Miami Herald’s request for comment about the the mask rebel’s removal.

As per the company’s website, the Denver based airline clearly states the face coverings are required for all customers “throughout the Frontier travel experience,” except for those under 2.

Passengers are also subject to temperature screenings, it says.

“Face coverings must fit snugly over your nose and mouth and be secured under the chin. Open-chin triangle bandannas, face coverings containing vents, valves or mesh material, and face shields are not acceptable as face-coverings. This level of protection is important for everyone’s well-being and if you don’t wear an approved face covering, or wear it appropriately, you may lose future travel privileges on Frontier.”

