Is it OK to drink alcohol before or after COVID vaccination? What to know

As more Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19, there are questions about what you should or shouldn’t do in the days leading up to your shot. And what about after?

A celebratory glass of wine may be top of mind for those who are newly vaccinated and, so far, there’s no official guidance or recommendation about avoiding alcohol before or after getting a prick in the arm.

That’s not to say people shouldn’t think twice before knocking back a few drinks, considering the potential side effects from any of the three available coronavirus vaccines.

“Symptoms from the immune response to the vaccine, like fever, body aches and others, are all common,” said Angela Hewlett, MD, an infectious disease physician at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “Heavy drinking may increase these side effects, making you feel worse. Bottom line – a celebratory drink is probably OK, but celebrate in moderation.”

Richard Watkins, M.D., a professor of internal medicine at Northeast Ohio Medical University, also told Prevention magazine there’s currently “no evidence that alcohol reduces the formation of antibodies.”

Newly vaccinated individuals should still watch their alcohol intake, he said, or run the risk of compounding hangover symptoms with the flu-like side effects of the vaccine — making the experience much “less pleasant.”

Overseas, Russian health officials have taken a more hardened stance against mixing alcohol and the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Healthline. Alexander Gintsburg, PhD, who helped develop the country’s Sputnik V vaccine, has advised citizens to avoid drinking for at least three days after each dose.

Immunologist Sheena Cruickshank at the University of Manchester in the U.K. offered a similar suggestion, adding: “You need to have your immune system working tip-top to have a good response to the vaccine, so if you’re drinking the night before, or shortly afterwards, that’s not going to help,” according to the outlet.

So while a cocktail likely won’t cause much harm, experts advise keeping your daily alcohol intake within daily recommended guidelines if you are getting inoculated.

