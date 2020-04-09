OK Group Announces Investment in Wuhan CocoBull Technology on the First Day of Wuhan "Restart"

BEIJING, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 8, the day when the 76-day coronavirus lockdown finally ended in Wuhan, OK Group announced its latest multi million dollar investment with Wuhan CocoBull Technology. Under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies, especially those in Wuhan, faced severe challenges in operations and capital. Hence, the importance of the digital economy as a new engine of economic growth has become increasingly prominent. The investment from OK Group not only brings financial support to the technology startup, it also boosts market confidence in the economic downturn.

CocoBull is a Wuhan-based high-tech startup focused on an intelligent search engine for blockchain industry information, big data mining analysis on the chain, as well as AI Services such as personalized information push of artificial intelligence. The members of core team come from Microsoft, Tencent and Huawei.

"CocoBull's achievements in core technologies, such as blockchain information intelligent search engine, on-chain big data mining analysis, etc., has been stunning," said the executives responsible for the investment at OK Group. "At the same time, we hope to foster the development of Wuhan science and technology startups and contribute to the acceleration of local economy after the epidemic."

"We are glad to have received financing from OK Group. CocoBull has laid a good foundation for the development of blockchain technology, big data and integrated applications of artificial intelligence for many years, and has achieved deep mining of multi-chain data and intelligent data analysis," said the project representative of CocoBull. "Our self-developed on-chain big data analysis system can be applied to many fields, such as anti-money laundering risk assessment and anti-crime data tracking for regulators and banking institutions."

With the support of OK Group in terms of capital, CocoBull will further increase its investment in core technologies, accelerate the implementation of technological achievements, and better grasp the business opportunities of digital economy development.

Founded in 2013, OK Group has been committed to the development and commercialization of blockchain technology. It has become a global blockchain technology and service provider, with more than 10 branches in the United States, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, etc. OK Group has cooperated with many well-known institutions such as the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Prime Trust.

