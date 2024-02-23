OK Lt. Gov. Pinnell and Cherokee Chief Hoskin call for collaboration amid tensions

In a special meeting hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville Wednesday, Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. emphasized the importance of strengthening the relationship between state and tribal governments for the benefit of all Oklahomans.

The discussion highlighted a collaborative approach markedly different from current tensions between state leadership and tribal nations.

Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell speaks on the importance of working with Oklahoma's 39 sovereign tribes at the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville on Wednesday.

Both leaders underscored the necessity of building and sustaining strong partnerships as crucial to the state's success. Pinnell, taking a notably different stance from Gov. Kevin Stitt, expressed his commitment to working alongside tribal nations while respecting their sovereignty.

"I would continue to work with Chief Hoskins Jr. and our other tribes around the state of Oklahoma that make Oklahoma a better place to live, work and raise a family," Pinnell said.

Pinnell described Oklahoma's 39 sovereign tribes as an asset that sets the state apart, a departure from Stitt, who he said views tribal sovereignty following the landmark McGirt decision as a liability.

Chief Hoskin was grateful to Lt. Gov. Pinnell for his leadership and willingness to foster cooperation, calling Pinnell his "favorite Oklahoma governor."

Reflecting on the Cherokee Nation's long history, Hoskin stressed that collaboration between governments is beneficial and essential for survival.

"From our history, we never did it alone," Chief Hoskin said. "Did it in cooperation with our friends and neighbors, and if we do that, if we do that right, we can set the table for what can be a great Cherokee century, a great Oklahoma century, a century in which the sky is the limit for prosperity."

In a powerful address, Chief Hoskin voiced concerns over threats to tribal sovereignty, potentially setting back decades of progress.

He drew numerous parallels to events that led up to the forced removal of Native Americans in the 1830s, a horrific event known as the Trail of Tears, which resulted in thousands of deaths.

"[Stitt] thinks McGirt is the biggest threat to the state of Oklahoma and that it's a problem that needs to be solved; that sort of rhetoric, if it would take root beyond his fairly isolated world, could see a return of some really devastating times in history," Chief Hoskin warned. "Such an erosion of tribal sovereignty sets us back to the beginning of the 20th century, and then we're trying to pick ourselves up from another difficult period — I'm very concerned about."

He criticized Governor Stitt's approach to tribal relations, viewing Stitt's "rhetoric coupled with policy" as part of a broader effort to undermine tribal authority.

The meeting served as a platform for both leaders to advocate for unity and the recognition of tribal sovereignty as foundational to Oklahoma's prosperity. By highlighting the contrast between Lt. Gov. Pinnell's cooperative stance and Governor Stitt's contentious policies, the discussion underscored the potential for positive state-tribal relations built on mutual respect and shared goals.

"We're the best friend this community and the state of Oklahoma has ever had," Chief Hoskin said. "We just need to be treated with respect."

A crowd of more than 100 people gathered to hear Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. speak at the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville Wednesday held at Tri County Tech.

