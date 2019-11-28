OK, Mayor: Why 37-Year-Old Pete Buttigieg Is Attracting Boomers

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., a Democratic presidential hopeful, hugs an attendee at a campaign event in Denision, Iowa, Nov. 26, 2019. (Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times)

DENISON, Iowa — Pete Buttigieg likes a crisp white button-down — no fuss, no flash — and his favorite novel is by a man who died in 1941.

He has taken to calling himself “the retirement guy,” after introducing a plan this week for long-term care.

He recently referenced the “Bull Moose progressive movement,” a nod to the politics of Teddy Roosevelt.

As Buttigieg, 37, looks to solidify his support in the remaining weeks before the Democratic primary season begins, he has found a wellspring of enthusiasm among a critical bloc of voters more frequently associated with Joe Biden: older white Americans.

With Democrats and party officials worried that Buttigieg’s inexperience could hurt his chances against President Donald Trump in the general election, his ability to connect with these voters provides a counterpoint to the criticism that he is too young to win next November.

This demographic has also become a crucial pillar of support for a candidate who has almost no backing from African Americans and who lags some of his rivals with young voters. Older Americans are among the most reliable groups of voters for presidential candidates, especially in early nominating states like Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Their support helps explain why Buttigieg, whose only governing experience is as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has joined Biden, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, all Washington veterans, in the top tier of candidates.

During a burst of campaign stops in Iowa this week, his first trip to the state since a Des Moines Register/CNN poll showed him with a commanding, 9-point lead here, Buttigieg repeatedly made appeals to older Iowans that were hardly subtle.

“We’ve got to act not just to shore up Social Security but to make sure everybody can retire and live in dignity,” he said at a rally Monday evening in Council Bluffs, Iowa. “Call it my ‘Gray New Deal.’”

His message appears to be resonating in the two, predominantly white states that vote first for the nomination. In Iowa, 28% of likely Democratic caucusgoers 65 and older supported Buttigieg, according to the Register poll. That puts him ahead of Biden, who had dominated the group with 35% support in September. Buttigieg has also edged past Biden in New Hampshire, the first primary state, and now leads the field among voters over 65, with 17%, according to a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll this week.

“He reminds everyone of their favorite grandson,” said Sean Bagniewski, the Democratic chair in Polk County, which includes Des Moines.

John Grennan, the Democratic chair in Poweshiek County, Iowa, said Buttigieg was framing his pitch to older voters in a compelling and empathetic way, particularly when he speaks about retirement security and how it affects his parents’ generation.

“I have to think that some older voters see Pete as the son they’d want to have — very smart, respectful of traditional institutions like the church and the military, and relentlessly cheerful and optimistic about what America can be,” Grennan said.

His success with older Iowa voters less than 10 weeks before the caucuses is also partly attributable to how ubiquitous he has become here. Several caucusgoers said they had seen him on television, in interviews and debates, and more recently, in ads. Since September, he has blanketed the airwaves in the state, which could be helping him with older voters who are more likely to be watching television without skipping commercials.

Art Cullen, the Pulitzer Prize-winning editor of The Storm Lake Times in northwestern Iowa, said he thought Buttigieg was appealing to older Iowans because they were “impressed with his brains” and because he came across as “polite.”

“Castro kind of comes off with fangs every now and again, as he did with Biden and Beto — Buttigieg just doesn’t do that,” he said, a reference to Julián Castro’s debate-stage attacks, which backfired. “I think that probably appeals to older Iowans’ sense of decorum.”

In a brief interview before an event in Storm Lake on Tuesday, Buttigieg theorized that he was attracting older Americans because they might have “a more generous understanding of what experience means.”

“Every older person was a younger person once,” he said. “And maybe it demystifies a little bit the extent to which age represents readiness.”