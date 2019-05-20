OK, this has to be a mistake: The $130 Instant Pot Aura is down to $59.95 on Amazon

There are almost always decent Instant Pot deals available on Amazon. Then during big shopping events like Black Friday and Prime Day, the best deals of the year pop up and offer some truly terrific prices on the world’s most popular multi-cookers. As good as Black Friday and Prime Day deals are though, we’ve never seen an Instant Pot sale like the one we just stumbled across on Amazon. The $130 Instant Pot 6 Qt Aura Multi-Use Programmable Multicooker is currently on sale for just $59.95 with free Prime delivery. That’s a discount of more than 50%, which is completely unheard of with Instant Pots.

There is no question that this deal will sell out, but you should order one even after shipping quotes start to slip. Our guess is it’s a mistake, but Amazon will still have to honor the sale price even if it is. There literally might never be a better deal on an Instant Pot, so hurry!

Here are the key details from the product description:

Please note this item does not have a pressure cooker function.

Aura replaces 10 commonly used kitchen appliances – Roast, Stew, Bake, Steamer, Slow Cooker, Sear/Sauté Pan, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Fermenter and Warmer, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button!

The microprocessor controls the time and temperature to ensure consistent cooking results. You can customize your settings using the operation keys +/- to adjust cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results.

Sear/Sauté – Flexible temperature settings makes it ideal for simmering, caramelizing and sautéing vegetables, and searing meat. Temperature ranges from 250~425°F [120~220°C], you can easily adjust the time from 5 minutes to 1 hour, with a default time of 30 minutes.

Stew – Temperature ranges from 175~210°F [79~99°C], you can easily adjust the time from 15 minutes to 4 hours, with a default time of 2 hours.

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

