Is it OK to run a stop sign in a parking lot in California? ‘It depends,’ CHP official says

Are stop sign laws enforced in parking lots in California?

Do the traffic laws outlined in the California Vehicle Code apply to parking lots?

Here’s what California law enforcement told us:

Can I ignore a stop sign in California?

What does the law say?

When approaching a stop sign, California Vehicle Code 22450 says all drivers must make a complete stop at the limit line before proceeding.

How long do I have to stop at a stop sign?

There is no “three-second rule” when it comes to stop signs, according to Shouse California Law Group.

As long as a driver yields the right-of-way to others — and it is safe to do so — the driver can proceed passed the stop sign.

”However, the longer you stop means the better chance that you will not receive a ticket,” the law website says.

Does the law apply to parking lots?

Officer Thomas Olsen, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol, said the vehicle code only applies to “highways” — defined by Section 360 as publicly maintained roadways open to public use.

“Most parking lots are considered private property and the vehicle code does not apply,” Olsen wrote in an email to The Sacramento Bee.

While most parking lots are considered private property, Olsen said there can be a sign — typically located at the entrance of the parking lot — indicating if the vehicle code is enforced there.

“A good example of this in Modesto is Vintage Fair Mall,” Olsen said.

Although that’s considered private property, there is a sign posted at the mall that “allows law enforcement to enforce violations,” he explained.

This includes all violations listed in the California Vehicle Code.

Olsen said there are three violations in the vehicle code that can be enforced on any private property, including:

Driving under the influence. Hit and run. Exhibition of speed.

Are stop sign laws in parking lots enforced in California?

”It depends,” Olsen said.

If there is a sign posted in the parking lot stating that the vehicle code can be enforced, Olsen said drivers should make the stop to avoid a citation. When there is no sign, drivers cannot be cited.

“Although it may not be illegal, it is not okay to ignore stop signs in parking lots,” Olsen said. “Drivers should be aware there is a reason why engineers placed them there.”

While there may not be a sign posted stating that the vehicle code is enforced in a parking lot, Olsen said a driver could face civil penalties if an injury collision were to occur.

“If a driver acts in due regard for the safety of others and runs a stop sign resulting in death, they can be charged with gross vehicular manslaughter,” Olsen said.

What’s the penalty for running a stop sign in California?

In California, Olsen said stop sign violations can result in a traffic citation and one point on a driver’s record.