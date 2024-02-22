OK Senate passes bill to eliminate state's grocery tax; bill now heads to Gov. Stitt's desk

The Oklahoma Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would eliminate the state's portion of the grocery sales tax.

The bill now just needs the signature of Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has said he would sign any tax cut bills that come across his desk.

The passage of the bill comes just a day after the Senate's 40-strong Republican caucus voted to move the bill along.

The bill passed through the Senate on Thursday by a 42-2 vote.

"This is a truly historic day," said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. "With the passage of House Bill 1955, the Legislature has managed to give Oklahomans the largest single year tax cut in state history, returning $411 million to our citizens at a time when they need it the most."

More: Gov. Stitt says he would sign a grocery tax cut before an income tax cut

Oklahoma House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, also praised passage of the bill.

“I am pleased the Oklahoma State Senate has finally taken action on what we already know will help so many Oklahoma families," Munson said.

"For the past several legislative sessions, including special sessions, the House Democratic Caucus has filed legislation to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries to provide immediate tax relief for working Oklahomans each time they go to the grocery store. It has always been our priority – and will remain a priority – for us to protect our revenue base while also advocating for policies that will lower costs for Oklahoma families who need it the most. By eliminating the state sales tax on groceries, we are accomplishing a goal House Democrats have been working on and supported for many years.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Senate passes grocery tax cut bill; Gov. Stitt expected to sign