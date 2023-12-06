Okaloosa County Commission appoints Mixon and Boyles to leadership positions in 2024

CRESTVIEW — As the final Okaloosa County Commission meeting of the year came to a close on Tuesday, the final item on the agenda was to select a board chairman and vice chairman for next year.

At the discussion began, Chairman Trey Goodwin nominated Commissioner Paul Mixon to become the new chairman for calendar year 2024.

"I have been very impressed with his approach to how he deals with being a county commissioner and his interaction with our citizens," Goodwin said. "I just felt that I would be honored to be the one to nominate him and let him take the reins."

The motion was seconded and approved unanimously.

Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel then nominated Commissioner Nathan Boyles to the vice-chair position as he enters his last year in office. And she asked how Boyles would feel about the decision.

"The vice-chair really doesn't have to do anything, so it sounds okay," Boyles joked. "This has been a privilege of my life to be up here. I look forward to one last year. "

During his time to speak at the end of the meeting, Goodwin added that he is very optimistic about the future of Okaloosa County and thanked the board for allowing him to serve as the chairman.

