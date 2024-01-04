Okaloosa County Commission approves $2.3M footbridge to close 5-mile gap on Florida Trail

CRESTVIEW — The Okaloosa County Commission approved county staff to begin working with the U.S. Forest Service and the Florida Trail Association to begin the planning, permitting and design process for a pedestrian footbridge that will be the catalyst for closing a 5-mile gap along the Florida National Scenic Trail in Okaloosa County.

This issue was originally brought up toward the end of the Nov. 7 board meeting as Commissioner Nathan Boyles noted that during a recent hike along the Florida Trail, he was surprised to learn that a gap of this magnitude was in his district.

Bridging the gap

The Florida National Scenic Trail is a 1,500-mile trail that connects the Gulf Islands National Seashore to the Big Cypress National Preserve. From 2021 to 2022, the Florida Trails Association showed that 397,271 people used the trail statewide.

In Okaloosa County, the Florida Trail runs east-west along a path bordering the Eglin Air Force Base reservation and the Yellow River Water Management Area. The 5-mile gap exists between the trail's western boundary near Yellow River Log Lake Road and continues at the eastern boundary along the Yellow River near Wilkinson Bluff.

Currently, thru-hikers must make a 20-mile detour around this gap. Deputy County Administrator Shelia Fitzgerald stated in a white paper that the detour can put those individuals in dangerous situations as they make their way along U.S. Highway 90 and State Road 85.

The project's first phase is to build a footbridge over a part of the Yellow River south of Wilkinson Bluff. According to County Administrator Craig Coffey, the bridge is the "hard part," as the rest of the trail can be cleared out by hand or using heavy machinery.

"I am super excited for this project to get going," said Boyles.

U.S. Forest Service engineers recommended that the new pedestrian bridge take the design of the 224-foot Long Trail suspension bridge located in Bolton, VT. This design would allow to keep the existing environment in the area as natural as possible.

Due to the extensive low-lying area prone to being submerged underwater, U.S. Forest Service engineers have proposed a 180- to 200-foot suspension bridge over the Yellow River.

How much does this cost?

Using the recently expanded bed-tax district in Okaloosa County, the project will be funded using tourism development dollars with an overall estimated cost of $2.3 million, which is $800,000 more than the initial project estimate.

The contributing factors to the increased budget were inflation and the increased complexity of the project.

The design and permitting process is estimated to reach $1 million, representing a 50% increase from the original projections. The total cost for the construction phase is estimated at $1.3 million, with $1.225 million allocated for construction activities and $75,000 for construction inspection services.

Commissioner thoughts

While each board member unanimously approved the project, each member looked forward to the bridge's positive impacts on the surrounding area.

Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel noted that by the time this project concludes, Boyles will no longer be an elected official in Okaloosa County. Ketchel promised Boyles and other board members that she would be heavily involved in the future development of the bridge.

Commissioner Mel Ponder believed the bridge could be a "cornerstone" of the future tourist development initiatives in the county's northern end.

"(I am) proud to support it," said Ponder. "I think it's a great win for the north end of the county."

