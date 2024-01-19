Okaloosa County Commission approves committee to search for new jail location

SHALIMAR — The Okaloosa County Commission voted Tuesday to have county staff begin the process of selecting a new location for an updated Okaloosa County Jail.

Here is what we know.

How did we get here?

During a December commission meeting, County Administrator John Hofstad announced a change in plans regarding the purchase of 68 acres for a new jail.

Originally, the county was interested in a parcel at U.S. 90 and Mt. Olive Road, about five miles northeast of Crestview. After public pushback online, the meeting shifted to discuss alternative uses for the land, such as realigning road intersections, a law enforcement memorial or stormwater control.

Residents expressed issues with safety and possible environmental contamination issues. The board decided to begin a site-selection process for a new location, with Commissioner Paul Mixon proposing the establishment of a committee for community involvement.

Who is involved with the selection process?

Mixon will chair the informational team, which will also involve the jail director, a representative from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office or appointee, the public works director, a representative from the water and sewer department, a representative from the Okaloosa County judicial system and other members appointed on an at-need basis.

According to a presentation to board members on Tuesday, the team is only delegated with the function of information gathering and fact-finding. Once information is obtained, it will be delivered to Deputy County Administrator Craig Coffey, who will then make recommendations to the board.

What type of location is the county looking for?

Coffey told the board on Tuesday that the demands for a modern jail facility would be akin to a "500-unit subdivision," where needs would have to be met daily. Through tours of other facilities, Coffey noted that many other correctional facilities in the state are set on large properties.

Large plot of unused land: Eglin AFB will hold an industry day, hoping to lease 98-acre tech park

Coffey then listed several requirements that a parcel would have to meet to be considered for a new jail location. Those include:

40 to 60 acres of upland with gentle slopes.

Public water and sewer access that can support sprinkled buildings and large usage.

Access to major roads with support for semi-trucks.

Within 5 miles of Crestview to close the gap between courts and transportation nodes.

Reasonably priced property.

Compatibility with area and a buffer for outside area.

No limiting site factors, such as flood plains, wetlands or contamination.

What's next?

Coffey told the board that sites and ideas have already been found that could expedite process and hopefully find a jail location in the "coming months."

While the search for a new site is ongoing, county staff will begin to work on procuring professional services with a separate selection committee so that when the board selects a site, master planning can begin immediately, followed by design.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa County Commission greenlights new jail search committee