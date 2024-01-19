Okaloosa County Commission greenlights letter of intent for the reopening of Redneck Beach

SHALIMAR — On Tuesday, the Okaloosa County Commission unanimously agreed to send a letter of intent to Eglin Air Force Base regarding the possible reopening of "Redneck Beach" to the public at the eastern end of Okaloosa Island.

Here is what we know.

How did we get here?

In a brief written by Deputy County Administrator Craig Coffey, "Redneck Beach" has "technically" been available to the public for over 200 years dating back to when the United States acquired Florida from Spain.

For over 50 years, the area has been public beach/water access for residents and tourists alike and appeared to be under state ownership since the 1950s, until the land was swapped with other federal government properties in 1988, when the land was transferred to Eglin for a parcel of land in Fort Walton Beach that now hosts a Northwest Florida State College/University of West Florida annex.

In the agreement, even though Eglin owned the land, the public still had access to the beach for over 30 years.

"Although the area was owned and operated by military, its usage was not really by the military and was almost 100% civilian usage," wrote Coffey in a briefing packet.

In early 2020, the beach was closed by order of the previous Eglin Air Force Base and 96th Test Wing commander, Gen. Scott Cain, due to the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Commissioner Nathan Boyles, the decision for Eglin to close the beach was not discussed with any member of the Okaloosa County Commission.

"It was not a conversation; it was a directive," said Boyles. "We were not invited to have a conversation about how the county could assist in resolving issues that the military was encountering or perceiving."

On Oct. 20, 2023, Commissioner Mel Ponder, Destin City Council member Teresa Hebert and county staff held a meeting to discuss the potential opening of "Redneck Beach." At the same time, Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel has been looking to see if the area could be implemented in the planned Bridge-to-Bridge pedestrian trail.

In that meeting, it was determined that the beach reopening could be a "win-win" project for Eglin Air Force Base and the community, which was the catalyst for the letter of intent.

Additional support

The letter of intent had multiple Okaloosa County officials offer support for the beach's reopening. The first to come to the podium was former Destin City Council member Parker Destin, who proposed implementing an advisory committee to help guide the Commission through this process.

“We need to do this, but we need to do it right," said Destin. "It’s not going to come without significant allocation of resources. It’s going to require duplication of some of the infrastructure that we have at Brackin Park, everything from bathrooms to the sheriff’s presence."

Representing the city of Destin, Councilwoman Hebert and Mayor Bobby Wagner shared echoing comments of support and gratitude toward the commission. Both elected officials stated that any resource allocation could be made to see the beach reopen.

Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce President Ted Corcoran also noted that the executive board fully supports the letter of intent for the beach reopening.

Commissioner thoughts

As the letter of intent discussion began, Coffey briefly brought up a list of potential improvements that could come to the beach property. Those improvements include bathrooms, lifeguards, defined walkways and boardwalks, turn lanes, ADA-compliant parking, a law enforcement substation and turtle-safe lighting.

Commissioner Ketchel made the motion to approve the letter of intent and was the first to speak on this issue. While she sees many positives, she does see some negatives as well. Through a conversation with former Okaloosa County Commissioner Kelly Windes, she was convinced that safety would be a concern if the beach was reopened for swimming.

Ketchel added that if the beach could reopen, they could use lifeguards and the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol to improve safety and mitigate trash. In terms of proposed compensation, she believes the use of in-kind compensation could be the path forward.

"I think they’ll be glad that we’re taking this off their hands," said Ketchel.

Commissioner Ponder offered a second on the motion, then thanked Gen. Geraghty (executive director of the 96th Test Wing), Dale Marks, and other military officials for having an "open door policy" and being willing to work with county officials.

"I think it's a home run," said Ponder. "That whole end of the island will come alive to the locals and tourists alike."

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa County's move to reopen 'Redneck Beach' gains approval