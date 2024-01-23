Okaloosa County commits to straightening a dangerous and inconvenient turn near Crestview

SHALIMAR — A portion of Okaloosa Lane in Crestview will be realigned and improved after the Okaloosa County Commission on Tuesday approved $1.6 million for the project.

The money will come from county surtax funds.

Here is what we know.

Where is Okaloosa Lane?

According to a information packet written by Public Works Director Jason Autrey, Okaloosa Lane is known as a "crucial" collector road north of Interstate 10.

A rendering of the realignment project that will improve safety along Okaloosa Lane in Crestview.

The road parallels State Road 85 on the east side and links East Redstone Avenue to East James Lee Boulevard. The road is located near Shoal River Middle and Elementary School, which is at Redstone Avenue and Okaloosa Lane.

Why does Okaloosa Lane need realignment?

While the project has been in existence for some time, the property on the north side of Chestnut Avenue at Okaloosa Lane remained occupied by a lease until recently, according to the information packet. On Dec. 5, the county agreed to purchase a parcel, allowing for the project to begin.

Motorists who travel north on Okaloosa Lane must turn left on Chestnut, then take a challenging that exceeds 90 degrees to return to Okaloosa Lane. The realignment would bypass this turn, offering a straight path to motorists.

When will this project begin?

The packet did not include a timeline, nor was one discussed at the meeting.

Okaloosa County Public Information Officer Nick Tomecek said it's still too early to put a timeframe on the project because county staff are still awaiting design and permitting. He said the process could take months.

