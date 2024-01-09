Okaloosa County honors MLK Jr.'s 95th birthday with weekend events

On what would have been his 95th birthday, residents across Okaloosa County will come together to honor the legacy and spirit of the Rev. Martin Luther King. Jr this weekend.

Below is a list of events across our area this weekend.

Niceville

The Okaloosa County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee will host an oratorical and poster contest at Niceville High School on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Fort Walton Beach

On Sunday, the Okaloosa County Martin Luther King Jr. Committee will host an observance program at Beulah First Baptist Church at 5 p.m.

On Jan 15, the committee will also host the annual Fort Walton Beach MLK Parade, which begins at 10 a.m. Parade participants are asked to park at Beulah First Baptist Church, with transportation being provided to the starting location for the parade. The new 3-mile route will begin at the Fort Walton Beach City Auditorium and head west to Memorial Parkway, north to Hollywood Boulevard, east to Beal Parkway, North to Walter Martin Road, east to Carson Drive, south to McGriff Street and ends at Chester Pruitt Park. At 2 p.m., an after-parade rally will be held at Chester Pruitt Park.



Crestview

The Concerned Citizens of Crestview will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. march on Saturday in downtown Crestview. The march begins at the south end of Main Street at 9 a.m. The route will take attendees north on Main Street to the Okaloosa County Veterans Memorial. The Rev. Sanford Hayes from New Life Missionary Baptist Church will be the keynote speaker for a ceremony taking place at the memorial.



This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Schedule of events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Okaloosa County