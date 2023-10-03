In Okaloosa County, last victim of 'The Happy Face Killer' identified.

SHALIMAR — A 29-year-old cold case has finally been solved.

During a during a press conference on Tuesday, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the District 1 Medical Examiner's Office, announced the identity of one of the victims of Keith Jesperson, also known as the Happy Face Killer.

The remains found in Okaloosa County in September 1994 were those of 34-year-old Suzanne L. Kjellenburg.

"Suzanne deserves a voice," Sheriff Eric Aden said. "We're that voice for her today and this case has been years in the making."

Here is what we know.

Background of the Happy Face Killer

Jespersen was a long-haul truck driver during this time. In August 1994, he picked up Kjellenberg, who was best described as a drifter in Tampa. Authorities believe that she was raped, beaten and then strangled before her body was dumped in a wooden area off Interstate 10 near Holt.

Kjellenburg is believed to be the sixth of eight victims of Jespersen. He has admitted killing seven other women in California, Wyoming, Washington, Oregon and Nebraska from 1990 to 1995. For his crimes, Jespersen is currently serving seven life prison sentences with no possibility of parole in an Oregon prison.

After Jesperson was unhappy with the lack of media attention surrounding the crimes, he sent letters to Oregon media members to confess to the murders. Each letter contained a smiley face at the bottom, leading to the moniker of "The Happy Face Killer."

How was this latest victim identified?

In 1994, the Medical Examiner's Office received the skeletal remains and sent them to the University of Florida. The initial analysis showed that the remains were of a white female in the age range of 35 to 55. A clay reconstruction of her face was made, but there were no leads.

In February 1996, Jesperson admitted to killing Kjellenburg and told investigators that she referred to herself as either "Susan or Suzette."

In 2007, a new facial reconstruction was created, but to no avail. One year later, the Medical Examiner's Office sent additional anthropological analysis to the University of West Florida, and specimens were also sent to the FBI for DNA analysis and entry into the National Missing Persons DNA Database.

In late 2022, Dr. Deanna Oleske, the chief medical examiner for District 1, was at the National Association for Medical Examiners conference. A new approach for identifying remains through genealogy was discussed. A company called Othram, Inc. was brought up as one of the companies that uses this practice.

Six weeks after the remains were sent to Othram, it made the identification of Kjellenberg.

"It was unbelievable," said Oleske. "I had no idea we would do it in six weeks."

What's next?

A news release following the press conference notes that Jesperson has been charged with the murder of Kjellenberg. Officials will be working with the Oregon Department of Corrections to arrange prosecution in Florida. It is not expected that he will be extradited to Florida.

The family of Kjellenberg has been notified of the investigation and, according to the release, has expressed gratitude for the perseverance of the investigators. The family has also asked for privacy at this time.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: 'Happy Face Killer' victim identified in 29-year cold case.