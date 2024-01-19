Okaloosa County man loses home, dogs in early morning fire

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County man lost his home and pets in an early morning fire Thursday.

According to the victim’s daughter, her father had lived in the home for more than two decades.

She also said the house was a total loss, two dogs were killed in the fire and nothing in the house could be saved.

(Photo courtesy of the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District Facebook Page)

According to an Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District Facebook post, a call about a “fully engulfed” house fire was made around 5:55 a.m. Thursday morning.

When they arrived, crews found heavy fire through the roof in the back of the house.

Firefighters went through the front door to extinguish the back of the home.

No people were in the home at the time of the fire.

The victim’s daughter is accepting clothing donations for her father. Those looking to donate can contact her via Facebook.

Here are his clothing measurements:

38 waist, 34 length jeans

XL shirts and jackets

XL socks

Underwear size 36-38 waist

