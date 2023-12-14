Okaloosa County, Niceville working on $2M upgrade to Meigs Park for special needs

NICEVILLE — Okaloosa County is working on a joint project with Niceville that would largely redesign Meigs Park to add special needs amenities.

During Tuesday's Niceville City Council Meeting, Okaloosa County Commissioner Mel Ponder and County Administrator Craig Coffey presented an update on the project. Meigs Park lies along Park Avenue in the city's northwest.

According to Ponder, the proposed project would honor the heritage of the Special Olympics in the state of Florida beginning in Okaloosa County.

Here is what we know.

Project Overview

With an initial $1.25 million in state contributions and $750,000 in matching funds from Okaloosa County, the $2 million project would redesign the four-acre park.

The planned upgrades to Meigs Park include:

8-foot-wide quarter-mile walking track.

Field of Dreams ballfield.

A large Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playground.

Rehabilitation of the existing basketball and volleyball court.

A large pavilion with a quiet room.

New Bathrooms.

Additional Parking.

According to Ponder, the next closest facility that offers the proposed amenities on this scale is in Dothan, Alabama.

Ponder added that anyone of any age group with special needs could use the park. He also said the Special Olympics can use the new amenities for training purposes.

"This is fantastic," Niceville Councilman Sal Nodjomian said. "I think it's completely in line with what we as a city are striving for."

What's Next?

County officials will now work to finalize a funding agreement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Okaloosa County Tourism Department.

Once funding is secured and an interlocal agreement is reached, the county will hire a design engineer and a contractor to begin the construction process. Once the park's construction is completed, Niceville will assume full responsibility for the park's ongoing maintenance.

There is not yet a timeline for completing the project.

