Okaloosa County School Board settles three child abuse lawsuits

PENSACOLA — The Okaloosa County School Board has reached legal settlements with the families of three of five developmentally disabled students abused by teachers during the tenure of School Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson.

The settlement of lawsuits filed on behalf of Silver Sands students identified only as NR, VE and CH, leaves just one of five cases filed against the School Board between March 2018 and October 2019 unresolved.

The three cases settled Aug. 22 were filed between September 2018 and January 2019 and later consolidated. Although seven individual defendants, including Jackson, were identified along with the School Board in the original lawsuits, only former Silver Sands School teacher Roy Frazier remained tied to the case when it was settled.

Previously: Former Okaloosa superintendent Mary Beth Jackson denied reimbursement of attorney's fees

Paddling OK in 19 Florida districts: 'You have to know when to hit them and how hard'

Okaloosa schools abuse case: Marlynn Stillions’ child abuse conviction upheld by Florida appeals court

Another case, involving a Kenwood Elementary School student identified as KR, was settled June 8. That lawsuit had named the School Board, Jackson and Marlynn Stillions, among others, as defendants.

Stillions is serving a seven-year prison term for abusing children as a special education teacher at Kenwood. She is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Court documents do not disclose terms of the most recent settlements, though paperwork filed following the June 8 settlement indicates that case settled for more than $50,000.

A lone remaining lawsuit, filed by Eddie Perillo on behalf of his son Noah, is scheduled for a settlement hearing Sept. 14.

Eddie Perillo poses with his son, Noah, at his home in this Daily News file photo from December 2017. Perillo's decision to bring to light physical abuse suffered by Noah at Kenwood Elementary School sparked an examination of the school district administration.

Taking a look at Okaloosa County School Board actions

It was the case of Noah Perillo that exposed scandal within the School District, including a systemwide failure to report and prosecute child abuse. The scandal would eventually lead to charges being filed against Stillions and three other school officials and Jackson being forced out of her job by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Story continues

The unraveling of the scandal began in August 2017, when Eddie Perillo provided law enforcement and news media with a report of possible child abuse committed by Stillions, a special education teacher, against his son.

The report Perillo brought to the Northwest Florida Daily News, compiled by then-district investigator Arden Farley, confirmed allegations that Stillions had mistreated Noah, Perillo’s non-verbal, autistic son, who was 4 years old at the time of the School District's 2016 investigation.

Abuse at Silver Sands: State finds abuse at Silver Sands

In his official findings, Farley confirmed allegations that Stillions poked and prodded students, sprayed vinegar into students mouths and used her foot to push Noah along a lunchroom aisle. It also was confirmed she withheld food from students, including Noah, ate the food herself and also took the students’ meals home.

Administrators at some level chose not to act on the allegations against Stillions. No one had even informed Perillo or his ex-wife, Harvest, that an investigation had occurred.

Eddie Perillo walks his son Noah from the bus stop near his home in this Daily News file photo from December 2017.

The document Farley had compiled had been locked away in the office of Stacie Smith, the deputy superintendent of human resources, for more than a year when Perillo learned it existed and obtained it through a public records request.

It was later revealed that after Farley turned in his report regarding Stillions, a copy had been sent directly to Jackson, but she denied ever reading it.

Two grand juries were impaneled to examine the School District scandal. Neither established probable cause to charge the superintendent herself with a crime.

Farley and Smith, both originally named as defendants in the civil lawsuits, were also both charged, along with Kenwood Principal Angelyn Vaughan, with failing to report child abuse to the Florida Department of Children and Families. All were given probated sentences.

As the investigation of Stillions was ongoing, the Daily News learned that Frazier, a varying exceptionalities teacher at Silver Sands School, had had his teaching certificate permanently revoked on June 29, 2017. The revocation followed a state investigation into allegations he struck students, confined them in boxes and tied them to an exercise bike with a belt.

Frazier, a teacher for 30 years who was consistently rated as highly effective by school district officials, did not contest charges brought by the state’s Education Practices Commission and surrendered his teaching certificate, according to the final order issued in his case.

Well before the revocation, which came after Frazier had retired, School District officials suspended him for three days. The suspension came after an internal investigation confirmed six violations of the district’s code of ethics or principles of professional conduct. Much of the information reported to school administrators ahead of the Frazier suspension mimicked what the state Education Practices Commission looked at before deciding to revoke his teaching certificate.

Ryan Molaghan, whose law firm handled all of the civil suits filed against the School Board, was not available for comment.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa School Board child abuse lawsuits: Settlements in three cases