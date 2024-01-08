Okaloosa County School District cancels after-school events; no school on Jan. 9

NICEVILLE — After a discussion between the Okaloosa County School District and County Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox, the Okaloosa County School District has canceled all after-school activities on Monday, Jan. 8, and announced schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 9, due to severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, forecasters believe that an enhanced risk for severe weather is possible for later Monday that will produce strong thunderstorms, severe winds with gusts up to 70 mph, and the possibility of tornadoes in the EF2+ category.

Below is an updated schedule for the Okaloosa County School District.

Monday, Jan. 8- School will release at regular time- No after-school activities, including extracurricular activities and tutoring- Schools with daycare will communicate with parents about pickup

Tuesday, Jan. 9- School Closed- No before or after school activities, including extracurricular activities, tutoring, and daycare

Okaloosa Schools will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa School District alters schedule due to severe weather