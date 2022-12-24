Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputy killed in shooting near Fort Walton Beach

A member of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team suffered fatal injuries after being shot while responding to a domestic violence situation on North Park Boulevard near the Green Acres Road neighborhood.

The SRT team had been called out to the residence after the suspect in a domestic violence battery refused to come out of the home on Saturday morning, according to an OCSO Facebook post.

At some point before 1 p.m., the suspect fired shots out of the residence, striking a deputy. The deputy was rushed to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, but ultimately could not be saved.

The suspect was hit with return fire and suffered an injury that was not life threatening.

The post did not identify the deputy or the suspect in the incident. The post noted the OCSO will provide additional updates "at the appropriate time."

Sheriff Eric Aden and members of the OCSO command staff are with family members at this time, the post said.

"We ask for your prayers tonight for our deputy, his family, and all of us at the OCSO as we work to comprehend this tragedy," the OCSO post said.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed on Christmas Eve