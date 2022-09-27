Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in armed disturbance in Destin

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office personnel investigate a crime scene in Regatta Bay, where deputies responding to an armed disturbance killed 45-year-old Berlin Gonzalez, after he fired upon them and civilians on the scene.

A man killed after he fired his gun at Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies during an armed disturbance last week at Regatta Bay in Destin has been identified by authorities as 45-year-old Berlin Gonzales, according to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Office Tuesday.

Deputies were called to a home under construction on Sailmaker Lane at about 4:30 p.m. after getting reports of an apparent domestic violence situation.

Gonzalez fired his gun at his ex-wife, who had been working in the home, and then fired at the sheriff's deputies who arrived on scene, according to authorities.

Shooting follow: Okaloosa sheriff says deputies 'held their composure' in Destin officer-involved shooting

Original story: OCSO deputies fatally shoot man they say was chasing woman with gun in Destin neighborhood

Despite their repeated demands to him to drop the weapon, Gonzalez fired shots toward one deputy, according to the OCSO. Gonzalez was killed when they returned fire.

Per standard protocol, the two deputies are on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office IDs man killed in Destin disturbance