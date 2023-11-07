Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office involved in fatal deputy-involved shooting in Wright

FORT WALTON BEACH — Early Monday, Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an armed domestic incident in Wright that ended in a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Here's what we know.

Timeline of events

Dispatchers received a 911 call from a townhouse on Dunwoody Place. The caller said that she and her boyfriend were involved in an argument and he had threatened to kill her and then himself, according to a sheriff's office account.

When deputies arrived on scene at 6:30 a.m., they met the woman outside before proceeding to the house in question. Deputies said they had probable cause to arrest 58-year-old Jose Antonio Medina, from Panama City, on a domestic violence-related charge.

Medina moved to a bedroom, retrieved a firearm and tried to prevent law enforcement from entering the home before firing on the deputies, the sheriff's office said.

Shots were exchanged. A deputy hit Medina, killing him.

“The deputy was forced to take action when Medina pulled a gun and fired at them. We are incredibly grateful both our deputies who responded to protect the homeowner were not harmed. This incident reinforces the inherent dangers law enforcement officers face on a daily basis, and also how critical their training is in handling situations which can unexpectedly turn violent and life-threatening in mere seconds,” Sheriff Eric Aden said in a statement.

What's next?

According to the OCSO, the deputies involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, as is standard in such cases.

Aden said that after review of the body camera footage, he believes that the deputies involved reacted with complete heroism.

"I want to thank the public for their undying support of our brave men and women of law enforcement," Aden said. "Please keep our deputies in your continued thoughts and prayers."

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: OCSO deputies involved in shooting during domestic disturbance call.