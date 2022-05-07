Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on the lookout for missing Crestview teen

CRESTVIEW — A search for a missing autistic child that began Friday night in the vicinity of Shoffner Boulevard was continuing Saturday afternoon.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that K9's from the Okaloosa Correctional Institution had established a partial track for missing Aiden Howey overnight, but lost it about 3 a.m. Aiden had left his home about 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Aiden Howey

Another missing person: Missing 72-year-old man found in critical condition after crash in Laurel Hill

Child asleep on the sidewalk: Authorities say a mom in Wright went to nightclub, left three small kids alone

"Family members and citizens joined together this morning to work to help locate the teen," according to the news release, issued Saturday.

It said the Sheriff's Office also had deployed drones in hopes of locating the youth, who his family said is high functioning but likely to run if someone spots him and shouts out his name.

The release said Aiden has ventured out before to roam nearby woods and wander into outlying buildings such as sheds.

Aiden left his home wearing a gray T-shirt with a Batman logo, gray and black jogging pants and white Nike tennis shoes, the release said. Anyone seeing him or with information is asked to immediately call the Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Crestview, Florida authorities search for missing autistic boy