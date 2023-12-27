Okaloosa County's 2023 finale: Find your New Year's bash here

The Emerald Coast is preparing to celebrate the final moments of 2023.

If you're looking for a way to ring in the New Year, below is every New Year's Eve and New Year's Day celebration in Okaloosa County.

Destin

A New Year's Eve Celebration at HarborWalk Village begins at 7 p.m. with live music from Stranger Boy followed by a fireworks show at 9 p.m. At 9:30 p.m., The New Royals take to the stage before the countdown to 2024 begins with a ball drop and another fireworks show.

Fudpucker's Noon Year's Eve offers a balloon drop, face painting, live DJ, prizes and more. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Village of Baytowne Wharf offers a year-end celebration, which includes a family-friendly gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday. The party then continues until 1 a.m. with live music and fireworks. You must be 21 or older to attend after 10 p.m. or with a legal guardian for anyone 20 or younger.

Lulu's will host its eighth annual Noon Year's Eve Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family-friendly fun includes arts and crafts, inflatables, face painting and Captain Davy's music and magic show. At noon, there will be a kid-safe "firework" show with a Beach Ball Drop.

Poppin' New Year's Eve at Hotel Effie's Ara Rooftop will feature live music, hand-crafted cocktails with a panoramic view of the Baytowne Wharf fireworks show. General admission and VIP seating is available; however, the age requirement will be 21 and older after 9 p.m. Cocktail attire is encouraged.

Fort Walton Beach

New Year's Eve Party at The Venue offers an intimate and refined experience. The black-tie event will feature music from the 12-piece Bay Kings Band, a premium open bar and appetizers. The celebrations begin at 8 p.m. Parking is limited, and event organizers encourage guests to utilize rideshare options. You can buy tickets here.

The Countdown to 8 p.m. is on at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. Grab a bite to eat at one of the three restaurants or spread out on the beach as fireworks illuminate the skies promptly at 8 p.m.

The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island invites you to dive into the new year with the eighth annual Pelican Plunge. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, New Year's Day, with the plunge beginning at 11 a.m. All proceeds from the event benefit The Emerald Coast Foundation.

Crestview

The City of Crestview will hold a New Year's Eve Bash on Main Street beginning at 8 p.m. The party features several food vendors, adult beverages, live music from Below Alabama, and culminates with a fireworks show at midnight. The event is free and open to the public.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa County New Year's schedule of events for 2023