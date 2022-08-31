Okaloosa School Board member Diane Kelley cleared of illegal actions alleged by opponent

Okaloosa County School Board member Diane Kelley was cleared, in two separate investigations, of allegations that she broke student privacy laws. Her opponent in the school board race, Cara Marion leveled the accusations.

NICEVILLE — The First Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office has cleared Okaloosa County School Board member Diane Kelley of all charges leveled against her by Cara Marion, who this year ran against Kelley for the District 5 school board seat.

"No further action is required in this matter on behalf of the State Attorney's Office." investigator Courtney Saunders wrote at the end of a six-page report. "This investigation is concluded."

Marion had accused Kelley of violating public records laws, laws regulating political activities by elected officials and the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act as it pertains to student educational records.

Negative campaign: Okaloosa County School Board incumbents keep skipping debates. Details on the contentious race

Kelley said the State Attorney's Office findings left her feeling "exonerated and exhilarated," but also "disgruntled and disheartened" that what she termed a Marion political stunt had consumed so many investigative resources.

"In my 40-year career, I have never had to deal with anything like this before, but there were a lot of new things in this year's race, very few of them positive," she said. "It was very difficult in that respect."

Kelley said on the plus side, her margin of victory was the highest in any of the three school board races this year, all three incumbents held onto their board seats and while enduring "80 straight days" of attacks from her political opponent, she had received unwavering support from former fellow educators and students.

What was the investigation about?

The investigation centered on Kelley's holding an unredacted copy of an Okaloosa County School District report bearing the name of Marion's daughter in front of a Crestview Community Television camera.

Marion ran for the school board after an incident at Niceville High School in which she alleged a teacher had permitted students, including her daughter, to watch the R-rated movie "Alexander" that was not on an approved list for student viewing.

Story continues

Marion said the material the students were shown was obscene, although independent investigations by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and Okaloosa County School District determined the charges to be unfounded.

Cara Marion accused school board member Diane Kelley of violating public records laws, laws regulating political activities by elected officials and the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act as it pertains to student educational records. The State Attorney's Office has cleared Kelley of all charges.

Unfounded: OCSO investigation refutes parents' allegations that Niceville teacher showed students pornography

Related: Last-minute candidate swap unfolds in Okaloosa School Board race. Why it's raising questions

In the heat of the political campaign, Kelley obtained an unredacted copy of the School District's investigation of the "Alexander" incident. In a July 14 television interview disputing Marion's version of the R-rated movie saga, she held the report briefly in front of the camera.

Marion filed a complaint with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office alleging Kelley had violated public records laws by obtaining school records that revealed the name of a student. She also claimed those records, unredacted, had been shared with Ken Nielsen, the owner/operator of Crestview Community Television.

After Marion took her concerns about the unredacted material being displayed on air to the school board, Okaloosa County School Superintendent Marcus Chambers sent her an apology for the district allowing the information to be released into the public domain.

"As you are aware, personnel documents, which contained some personally identifiable information relating to your child were provided, and, subsequently, excerpts from the documents were released to Crestview Community Television," a letter to Marion from Chambers said. "The district deeply regrets and apologizes that this occurred."

Nielsen was asked to return the unredacted documents to the district.

State Attorney's Office investigates

State Attorney's Office investigators determined, as the school district had, that as a school board member Kelley was entitled to view the student records in question. Saunders found Kelley did not intentionally violate the law by sharing the documents with Nielsen.

"She did not have intent when she sent the text messages of unredacted documents, requesting Nielsen redact them before showing them," the report states. "Dr. Diane Kelley did not willfully violate this statute, therefore there is no criminal offense."

The investigator also reported that, after viewing footage of the unredacted report being held in front of the television camera, she'd determined the report's contents were not visible to viewers.

"It was not readable during the video. Nor was it readable when I paused the video and took the still image," the report said.

The State Attorney's Office investigator additionally determined, through "two very separate interviews" conducted with Kelley and Nielsen, that the July 14 television appearance made by Kelley was her attempt to clear the record regarding allegations made against the School District by Marion.

Therefore, Saunders reported, Kelley did not violate state statutes barring elected officials from using their official authority to interfere with an election.

Marion's claim of a Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) violation also fell short of the standard required to establish probable cause, the report said.

"The statute was created for the educational records of students. The documents Ms. Kelley had were not educational records and had nothing to do with grades, the course lists, or the progression of (the student in question's) educational goals," the report said. "Dr. Diane Kelley, in my investigative opinion, did not violate FERPA."

Marion openly questioned the investigative findings. She said in an email that she has arranged to discuss the Saunders report with State Attorney Ginger Madden.

"I guess our investigators go with lies instead of with facts and evidence to make their findings," Marion said in an email.

Marion said the investigator didn't address any of several documents she and her husband had provided investigators, including a letter from Chambers "stating there was a FERPA violation" committed by Kelley.

She also claimed clear evidence existed that Kelley had lied during the course of the recent investigation.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa School Board member Diane Kelley cleared of illegal actions