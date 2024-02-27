Okaloosa School Board OKs $3.9 million land deal for OTC north campus

NICEVILLE — The Okaloosa County School Board has unanimously approved the purchase of land that could be used for a north campus of Okaloosa Technical College (OTC).

Located in the Okaloosa Industrial Air Park at 5749 John Givens Road in Crestview, the 7.66-acre parcel was purchased from Scott Unlimited, LLC., with an estimated purchase price of $3.9 million. The purchase comes three months after the Okaloosa County School District applied for an $8.53 million Triumph Gulf Coast grant, which is still being reviewed.

In a first semester highlight letter written this month, Superintendent Marcus Chambers expressed excitement about the future developments in the county's north end, allowing continued efforts in the extensive push for technical development.

"I am excited about this opportunity between our district, OTC, and local economic development leaders," wrote Chambers. "This area is expected to attract manufacturing companies, and we can work collaboratively to offer pathways that will further our students' success in the north end and continue to contribute positively to Okaloosa's economy."

According to Jon Williams, director of OTC, the northern expansion will provide advanced manufacturing and production technology, welding, electronic technology, automotive service, plumbing and advanced cybersecurity programs.

The school district plans to close on the property within 30 days after the expiration of an inspection period that will end around May 15. Construction work should begin "immediately" after the Triumph grant is approved.

Once the expansion is completed, OCSD officials believe that approximately 1,000 students will be able to receive hands-on instruction, with over 4,000 industry certifications and credentials awarded from the various programs OTC offers over a seven-year period with the northern OTC campus.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa School Board takes next step in OTC expansion