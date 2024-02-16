Okaloosa school district opens new-student registration. College fair coming up

It's never too early to start thinking about the future.

In the past week, the Okaloosa County School District has announced two programs to facilitate a student's path post-graduation or welcome new students to Okaloosa County.

Below is everything you need to know.

College and Career Fair

The OCSD and the Okaloosa Public Schools Foundation will hold two college and career fairs for local high school students on March 12. Students will be provided information on post-graduation employment opportunities, higher education and military service during the event.

For juniors and seniors enrolled at Choctaw High School, Fort Walton Beach High School or Niceville High School, the event will be held at Beachside Community Church, 200 Racetrack Road N.W.

For Fort Walton Beach and Niceville students, the event is from 8 to 10 a.m., with breakfast provided. For Choctaw students, the event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students will be expected to stay for the entire session and provide their own transportation for both events.

Registration for the event can be done online, with each school having a separate registration form:

Niceville — tinyurl.com/54t5t74r

Fort Walton Beach — tinyurl.com/2e2867c9

Choctaw — tinyurl.com/3ebkpvht

Students attending Baker School, Crestview High or Laurel Hill School can participate in a "Chose your View" event at the Crestview High School gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., also on March 12.

Kindergarten and new student registration

Parents of incoming kindergartners or students who are new to Okaloosa County can now sign up for the upcoming 2024-25 school year.

To begin the process, parents or guardians will need to create a Focus Parent Portal Account through the OCSD. With the account, parents or guardians can view their students' class schedules and grades, view attendance or discipline notes, or communicate with teachers.

Families must use their child's legal name and valid address in Okaloosa County to begin registration. To complete this process, a kiosk is available at the school of choice in the front office.

To create a parent portal account, go to https://okaloosa.focusschoolsoftware.com/focus/auth/.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa college, career fair March 12. New-student registration opens