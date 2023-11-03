Okaloosa sheriff's deputies searching Baker High School after report of school shooter

An Okaloosa County sheriff's deputy prepares to join a search for a reported school shooter at Baker High School on Friday morning. As of 10:30 a.m., deputies were in the process of searching the school. No shooter had been found thus far.

Okaloosa County sheriff's deputies swarmed Baker High School Friday morning after a 911 call about an active shooter on campus.

At 10:30 a.m., several sheriff's vehicles could be seen on campus. A sheriff's representative on the scene told onlookers that deputies were performing a sweep of the building, and students were barricaded in their classrooms. No shots were fired.

Onlookers gather in a parking lot as Okaloosa County sheriff's deputies arrive to search Baker High School after a 911 call reported an active shooting. Deputies were searching the school at 10:30 a.m. and reported no gunfire thus far.

The Sheriff's Office said a 911 call was received at 9:30 a.m. Authorities first said the call came from inside the school, but later clarified that they couldn't confirm where the call came from.

At 11:20 a.m., deputies were conducting their third and final sweep of the school. Once that's complete, parents will be allowed to pick up students from the school, the Sheriff's Office said.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

