Okaloosa, Walton counties rank in top 10 in state for child well-being, annual report says

Okaloosa and Walton counties made significant improvements in the latest annual report of the Florida Child Well-Being Index, according to the Florida Policy Institute.

In the previous report released in December 2022, Okaloosa was ranked 21st, while Walton ranked 50th. In the new report, both counties improved to positions inside the top 10. With Walton County in eighth and Okaloosa County coming in ninth.

Here is what we know.

What is the Florida Child Well-Being Index?

The Florida Child Well-Being Index rates each county in the state in 16 subgroups among five categories: economic well-being, education, childcare affordability, health, and family and community and is conducted by the FPI.

The FPI describes itself an independent, non-partisan and nonprofit organization that is dedicated to advancing policies and budgets that improve the economic mobility and quality of life for all Floridians.

The nonprofit developed the rankings using data from Kids Count, an annual survey from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Health

To determine a county health rating, findings from four factors are found. Those include the percentage of low-birth weight babies, the percentage of uninsured children, the percentage of obese and overweight first-, third- and sixth-grade students and the percentage of high school teens who used alcohol or drugs in the past 30 days.

While Okaloosa County is the 26th most populated county, it was fourth in health, a jump from 25th the year prior. The survey found that 22% of high school students used alcohol or drugs in the past 30 days, which remained the same. Also remaining the same was the percentage of overweight or obese first-, third- and sixth-grade students at 28.7%

The survey found that the percentage of low-birth-rate babies rose nearly half a percentage point to 8.82%, while the uninsured children percentage fell from 8.2% to 7.8%.

Walton County also jumped from 48th in health to 34th. However, the county did see an increase in overweight or obese children, from 14.2% to 35.18%

Family and community

Four factors determine the family and community index: the percentage of children in poverty, the unemployment rate, the percentage of high housing cost burden, and the percentage of teens not in school and not working.

Okaloosa County jumped nine spots to 28th in the recent survey findings in the family and community. The most substantial finding in the survey was that the percentage of youth contacts with the juvenile justice system dropped from 15.4% to 9.22%. Although the county did see an increase in children living in high-poverty areas from 1.4% to 3.74%.

Walton County improved seven spots to 51st in 2023. This contributed to a drop in children with verified maltreatment from 14.3% to 12.9%

Education

The education index is determined by four factors: 3- and 4-year-old children not enrolled in school, fourth-grade students not proficient in English Language Arts, eighth-grade students not proficient in math, and high school students not graduating on time.

Okaloosa County jumped from 38th to 11th with the recent report with improvement in all but on category — the percentage of high school students graduating on time.

According to the survey, that number rose from 7.8% to 12.5%.

Walton County continued its high standing in education, slipping one spot to second statewide. The percentage of high school students not graduating on time fell from 8.6% to 3.3%. The percentage of eighth-grade students not proficient in math fell sharply from 73% to 27%.

Also falling was the percentage of fourth-grade students not proficient in English Language Arts — from 69% to 35.6%.

The only category where Walton County faltered was the percentage of 3- and 4-year-old children not enrolled in school; that statistic rose 8 points to 36%.

Economic Well-Being

The economic well-being index is determined by four factors: the percentage of children in poverty, the unemployment rate, the percentage of high housing cost burden, and the percentage of teens not in school and not working.

Okaloosa County fell 6 spots to 13th statewide in economic well-being.

Walton County fell 3 spots to 24th statewide. Out of the four judged factors in this category, the only one that saw an improvement was the unemployment rate, which fell from 3.5% to 2.6%.

Childcare Affordability

In a new category for this year, the Florida Policy Institute now tracks data on childcare affordability. The rankings are determined by the percentage of household income spent on childcare.

Okaloosa County spends an average of 18.59% of household income on childcare, which ranks them 36th across the state.

Walton County is ranked 47th in the state, with 18.59% of income spent on childcare.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa and Walton County place in top 10 in child well-being