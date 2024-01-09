Okaloosa and Walton county schools will resume normal operations Wednesday

After a round of severe weather forced the closure of schools in Okaloosa and Walton counties Tuesday, school district officials have announced that all schools in both counties will resume normal activities on Wednesday.

Here is what we know.

Okaloosa County

According to Catherine Card, public information officer of the Okaloosa County School District, students are expected to return to class on Wednesday.

No damages have been reported among any of the county's schools. Parents are asked to stay informed through social media and the district's website if any additional information is released.

Walton County

According to a social media post, all school activities will resume Wednesday.

Because of the potential damage in the area, the Walton County School Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m., has been canceled.

Walton County School District officials ask parents and guardians to stay in touch with the district's social media pages and website for additional information when it becomes available.

