Okanogan County shooting leaves two dead, one injured

Jun. 21—Two people were killed and one injured after a shooting Monday in Okanogan County.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to an Okanogan County Sheriff's Office news release.

The sheriff's office received a report of a shooting at about 1:05 p.m. in the area of Cape Labelle Road near Tonasket, the release said.

Deputies located Raymond Smith, 26, and his mother, Kimberley Smith, 56, both of Tonasket, dead with apparent gunshot wounds at their residence.

Scott Pollock, 61, of Tonasket, told deputies Raymond Smith shot him during an argument where they exchanged gunfire. Pollock said in the release he believed he shot Raymond Smith in the chest.

Pollock had a gunshot wound to his left arm and was treated at North Valley Hospital. He was then taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Pollock told the sheriff's office he and his wife went to Smith's residence to discuss construction they were helping complete.

The shooting was the second in the county this year that left two family members dead.

Dave Covey, 80, and his wife, Geralyn Covey, 66, were shot and killed on their Chesaw property Feb. 16.

An arrest warrant for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unauthorized removal or concealment of bodies was issued for Dylan J. Harrington, according to a sheriff's office news release at the time.

Sheriff Tony Hawley said Harrington, 25, of Chesaw, has not been located.