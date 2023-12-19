Okanogan double homicide suspect possibly spotted in Ponderay

Dec. 18—A 27-year-old man suspected of killing two people on their property in Okanogan County last year was reportedly seen in Ponderay, Idaho, according to the Ponderay Police Department.

Dylan Harrington is wanted by the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of double homicide and concealment of a body in the deaths of Dave Covey, 80, and Geralyn Covey, 66, in February 2022.

At the time of the homicides, the Coveys' family members reached out to the sheriff's office and asked for a welfare check. The couple was found dead a day later after volunteers, drones and rescue teams scoured the property on the ninth mile of Nealy Road in Chesaw, Washington.

Ponderay police said in a Facebook post Saturday they have received multiple reports of possible sightings of Harrington. He is "known to live off the land" and is able to survive in remote areas, police said.

According to the post, Harrington is 5-foot-9, around 145 pounds, white and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said he is armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach him.

Those with more information on Harrington's whereabouts are encouraged to contact Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525 or the United States Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332.