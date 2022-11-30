Okatie man faces felony charges after police accuse him of robbing 2 people in May

An Okatie man was extradited to Beaufort County after a traffic stop in Atlanta, Georgia, revealed he had warrants out for an armed robbery in the area that took place in May, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Jashawn Hudson, 20, was charged Wednesday with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime, jail records show.

Police had been looking for Hudson since May 21, 2022, after two people reported he had robbed them near Callawassie Drive, said Sgt. Danny Allen, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Hudson, who is acquainted with the two men who were robbed, had spoken with them about weapons on social media and a group had planned to meet to show off their guns. When the two men arrived, they told police they were robbed.

One of the men was allegedly pistol-whipped by Hudson, Allen said. One shot was fired in the incident, but Allen did not know who in the group had fired the shot. No people or buildings were hit by the bullet.

On Nov. 16, Hudson was arrested during a traffic stop in Atlanta and extradited to Beaufort County on Wednesday.

All those involved in the incident have not been identified and further charges are possible, Allen said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hudson was still in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

