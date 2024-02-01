Okatie man with hatchet attacks police with pepper spray then barricades himself in house

An Okatie man, 54, attacked a sheriff’s deputy with pepper spray during an attempt to serve legal papers and an arrest warrant in the Sun City subdivision of Beaufort County. The incident happened at a house on Doncaster Lane at 2:15 p.m. After the altercation the unidentified suspect barricaded himself inside the house Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s office also said the man was armed with a hatchet.

Members of the Sheriff’s office’s SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations team responded to the scene. After about four hours of talks, the man was taken into custody without incident by the SWAT team.

“We are glad this event was resolved and done so without any harm to the residents of Sun City, as well as the subject,” Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner said.

The outstanding arrest warrant was in relation to an April 2022 incident where the man damaged a Sun City security vehicle. He’s now charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property.