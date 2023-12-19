It's okay if people do not like how I serve Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated that it is an honour for him to be the President but if Ukrainians made another choice, it would be "normal".

Source: press conference of the President

Details: Zelenskyy was asked: "Are you afraid that Ukrainians are becoming divided not only due to two years of the war but also in supporting you as the President?"

Quote: "Concerning supporting me as the President. I said that it is an honour for me to be the President. It is up to the people to decide how I work, how I serve Ukraine. If they do not like it – well, it's understandable, it’s the choice of Ukrainians, it’s okay."

Details: At the same time, he stressed that everything possible must be done "so that unity does not falter in Ukraine".

"Our unity is our armament of domestic production, our know-how which helped us and saved the country at the beginning of the war. This word is probably getting too banal for some. But we must stick to some banalities as long as another banal but important word "life" depends on them," Zelenskyy said.

Support UP or become our patron!