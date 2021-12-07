OKC activists submit petitions seeking investigation of Oklahoma County DA David Prater

A dozen Oklahoma City activists, including the sister of former death row inmate Julius Jones, submitted thousands of signatures Monday to the Oklahoma County Court Clerk’s Office, seeking a grand jury to be convened to investigate District Attorney David Prater.

“We’re here to turn in our petitions,” Jess Eddy told staff working at the counter. “There’s a lot of them.”

The community activists brought in 10 boxes. Eddy said the boxes contained 655 petitions each with 11 signatures, which would amount to 7,205 people seeking a grand jury investigation into Prater.

They need at least 5,000 valid signatures to move forward.

The activists accuse Prater of overstepping his office by filing frivolous legal actions and trying to intimidate the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board during Jones’ clemency case.

In this Oct. 6 photo, Garland Pruitt, Jess Eddy and Nicole McAfee sign a grand jury application outside the Oklahoma Judicial Center in Oklahoma City.

In November, Jones, 41, faced execution for the 1999 murder of Edmond insurance executive Paul Howell during a carjacking. Gov. Kevin Stitt granted clemency to Jones, reducing the high-profile inmate's sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Stitt’s move followed a recommendation by the Pardon and Parole Board that Jones’ sentence be reduced to life with the possibility of parole.

“We are deeply disappointed in how DA Prater has continuously tried to help kill Julius and make life unbearable for him and us,” Jones’ sister, Antoinette Jones, told reporters Monday. “His bias and him speaking about his bias is truly concerning to our community, and I’m appreciative to our community that they have stepped up with their signatures and are continuing to fight for Julius’ freedom.”

Prater is retiring in January 2023 at the end of his term.

Community activists on Monday said the push for a grand jury investigation sends a signal to future elected prosecutors and other public officials that they will be held accountable.

“I think it’s bigger than just DA Prater,” local rapper Jabee Williams said.

Prater told The Oklahoman he would make a statement if the signatures are verified and a grand jury is convened.

In October, Prater said: "I am proud to advocate for the Paul Howell family and all innocent victims and families who have been targeted by brutal killers like Julius Jones."

No grand jury has been convened in Oklahoma County for more than two decades.

However, if a grand jury is convened to investigate Prater, there will be two working at the same time.

At the request of Prater, Oklahoma County's presiding judge, Ray C. Elliott, agreed in September to convene a grand jury to investigate the Pardon and Parole Board and the Oklahoma County jail.

