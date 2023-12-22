OKC Animal Welfare waives some adoption fees, encourages fostering during holidays

TechCrunch

This year we've seen some of the biggest hacks involving healthcare and genetic data, a growing ubiquity of consumer surveillance tech snooping on unsuspecting everyone and ongoing unscrupulous data practices that sell your private information to anyone who wants to buy it. This year, the profile and genetic information on millions of 23andMe customers was scraped from the company's systems, thought to be the biggest spill of genetic data in recent years.