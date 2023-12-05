OKC arena vote: Here are some columnists' takes on the plan

Oklahoma City voters will decide Dec. 12 on a plan to build a new arena. The venue, expected to be built at a minimum cost of $900 million, would be largely funded by a temporary one-cent sales tax, set to begin after the similar MAPS 4 penny tax ends in 2028, and last for six years. The city hopes to open the new arena ahead of the 2029-30 NBA season. Since the special election was announced, many have weighed in on the plan. Here are some of those:

The Oklahoman's take

We are confident Oklahoma City is on a growth trajectory and can support inclusive and transparent practices in the process. That's why we support building a new arena. Read Clytie Bunyan's editorial here.

What's the centerpiece of OKC's growth?

THE ARENA: In a guest column, Devery Youngblood says an arena always has been the centerpiece of OKC’s innovative self-help effort, producing energy and economic impact.

THE COMMUNITY: At community merchants meetings, it's easy to meet the local humans who keep the heartbeat of our neighborhoods alive, writes Chelsea Banks. Small-scale, collaborative successes should not be used to justify new arena. Read her guest column here.

Building upon past success

Voters followed former Mayor Ron Norick and other leaders on an epic journey of renewal, and now they have an opportunity to continue the adventure, writes economist Robert Dauffenbach.

Housing the Thunder, or the needy?

Whether or not voters opt to pay for the new arena, writes the Rev. Lori Walke, we know that we need to be much more assertive in how we look to the interests of others.

OKC's 'Golden Goose'?

Games and concerts at the Paycom Center lifts the spirits for so many in Oklahoma City, writes a retired OKC businessman. If the arena vote is "no," the impact won't be pretty, he says.

Voters will decide if new arena is worthwhile

No matter how often you hear that a new arena will be a boon, the evidence does not support this claim, a University of Oklahoma economics professor says.

What some readers have to say

A new NBA arena for the OKC Thunder could cost about $900 million, and some readers think team owners should chip in more funding for the project.

