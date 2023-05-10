OKC asks judge to shut down Plaza Inn or order owners to fix criminal nuisance

Citing deadly violence, drug dealing and prostitution, the city of Oklahoma City is asking a judge to declare a notorious motel a public nuisance and shut it down or force its operators to take steps to make it safer.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Oklahoma County District Court, the city wrote that Plaza Inn has recently seen “numerous instances of people on said property being killed and injured by criminal conduct.”

The city told the court it sent notice to the owners on April 12 that the motel at 3200 S Prospect Ave. has become a public nuisance.

In its notice to the motel owners, the city asked that certified armed guards be on the property 24 hours a day to “help stop violent acts from occurring inside the courtyard areas and outside in the parking lot.”

The motel owners were given 10 days to abate the nuisance, according to the lawsuit.

“Previous nuisance notices have been provided to the owners and managers of Plaza Inn, and all have essentially been ignored, making the Plaza Inn one of the most dangerous places in Oklahoma County for the community and the traveling public . . .” the city wrote in its lawsuit.

Plaza Inn has sat in southeast Oklahoma City since 1971.

Some police officers have called it “the fentanyl den of Oklahoma City.”

In August, Sgt. Dustin Wright told The Oklahoman he patrolled the area at least twice daily.

“There’s a lot of drug activity here,” he said. “All you’ve got to do is pull up in a police car and people turn and run.”

When The Oklahoman sought comment, the owner did not respond. Plaza Inn management declined to speak and instead threatened to call the police when reporters with The Oklahoman entered the grounds.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Lawsuit: OKC's Plaza Inn to close or owners must halt crime, drug infestation