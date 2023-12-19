OKC City Council agrees not to extend Prairie Surf's original lease

TechCrunch

Telegram and Line, two of the world's most popular messengers with hundreds of millions of monthly users, have both been integrating crypto features in recent months. Backed by all three divisions of Sequoia -- Sequoia Capital, Sequoia Capital India and Sequoia Capital China (now called HongShan), Singapore-based EthSign aims to provide a web3 equivalent of DocuSign with the promise of an additional layer of transparency and trustworthiness. Its job, then, is to convince the masses that signing contracts on the blockchain is superior to the traditional method.