As OKC continues to expand, it will encounter massive traffic problems similar cities have.

The traffic situation on Interstate 35 in Oklahoma is becoming increasingly problematic. Commuting south of the metro area down to the Red River can be challenging due to frequent accidents and traffic congestion that negatively impact the economy of the Sooner State.

The state of the highway is very much considered a negative, and for an ever-growing state, it continues to show that Oklahoma still needs to prepare for an influx of people who could move to the state in the coming years. Solutions proposed to fix the problem, such as ACCESS Oklahoma, continue to show that the state's car-centric attitudes will be its demise. Adding more lanes or miles to I-35 differs from Oklahoma's current needs. A decadelong construction project alongside this, while creating economic development, will bring more negatives than positives in the long term.

The state does not need one more lane; it needs other forms of transportation while modernizing what we currently have. The development of a more advanced regional public transit system while maintaining bike and road infrastructure is a great place to start with these lofty revisions.

The metro area is already perfectly set up for a regional commuter rail system, with BNSF and Union Pacific operating multiple rail lines in all directions out from OKC. The metro area could construct a world-class transit system that can clear current traffic challenges in and out of the city. Instead of adding more cars to the problem, we remove them and put them on already-built rails. The state would have to invest in infrastructure such as stations, locomotives and passenger cars, which may be seen as a negative. However, this could be done much quicker than a 10-year highway construction project that will relocate hundreds of people.

As Oklahoma City continues to expand, it will encounter massive traffic problems that similar cities are seen to have. Inadequate infrastructure that fast-growing cities tend to face is a severe challenge.

Due to insufficient and modernized infrastructure, we want to ensure new business and economic development opportunities can be set up in the state. Mass transit will become increasingly crucial, and passenger and commuter rail can be an incredibly positive solution. Increasing the development of mass transit can stabilize increased rates of congestion and maximize the transit routes in the metro.

With more than one option, people will spread out over different modes, increasing efficiency. Drivers will have to worry less about traffic volumes, while non-car commuters will enjoy a faster ride into and out of the city.

It requires a significant investment. However, the long-term benefits of reduced traffic congestion, improved air quality and increased transportation options for residents make it a worthwhile investment.

As for funding, there are various options, such as public-private partnerships, federal grants and dedicated tax revenues. Regarding flexibility, a regional rail system may not be suitable for everyone's specific travel needs. However, it could still provide a valuable transportation option for many people. For those who need to make multiple stops or travel outside the designated rail routes, there could be complementary transportation options such as buses or ride-sharing services.

Ultimately, a regional rail system would provide an additional transportation choice that could help reduce traffic congestion and provide Oklahoma with a modern solution to a past problem.

Colin Caso

Colin Caso is an undergraduate student from the University of Oklahoma.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma needs other forms of transportation, not one more traffic lane