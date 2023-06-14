OKC couple face animal cruelty charges over dogs left in U-Haul

The lights atop a police vehicle flash against the blurred image of other cars and buses in the background.

An Oklahoma City couple accused of leaving dozens of dogs in a sweltering U-Haul truck face 36 felony counts of animal cruelty.

Dexter Darol Manuel, 62, and Linda Kay Manuel were arrested on June 6.

A day earlier, Oklahoma City police responded to the Walmart at 7800 Northwest Expressway to assist animal welfare staff.

Walmart employees called animal welfare to report a U-Haul truck in the parking lot that sounded and smelled like it was full of animals, according to the Oklahoma County district attorney’s office.

Investigators cut the padlock to the U-Haul truck and found 36 dogs and puppies in multiple cages, the district attorney’s office said.

The U-Haul truck was not climate-controlled and the temperature inside was 100 degrees, authorities said.

Investigators reported there was no food, water or ventilation accessible to the animals inside the U-Haul truck.

Animal welfare reported three of the dogs were in active heatstroke and the others were panting and sweating profusely.

One dog was euthanized.

Another dog has since had puppies. They are being cared for by nonprofit groups.

In addition to the cruelty charges, Dexter and Linda Manuel also face one misdemeanor count of transporting animals in a cruel or inhumane manner and one count of violation of the Commercial Pet Breeders and Animal Licensing Act, the district attorney’s office announced.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Dozens of dogs found in U-Haul, OKC couple charged