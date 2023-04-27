OKC fentanyl overdose case leads to homicide arrest

A fatal fentanyl overdose six months ago has turned into a homicide case.

Oklahoma City police this week announced the arrest of Kolby Hurst, 23, in connection with the death of Rahman Fenner, 24.

About 10:30 p.m. Oct. 20, police responded to a home near N Bryant Avenue and E Memorial Road in response to a reported drug overdose.

Investigators said they learned Hurst allegedly provided fentanyl to Fenner.

More: OKC police have made 3 arrests in connection with fatal 2022 and 2023 fentanyl overdoses

More: OKC police investigating two recent shooting deaths and one fentanyl overdose as homicides

Hurst was arrested during a traffic stop this week on a federal murder warrant, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Fentanyl overdose in OKC becomes homicide case