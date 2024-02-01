OKC Fire Dept. launches Mobile Integrated Health Unit
Palworld has already sold 19 million copies. Developer Pocketpair says it’s sold 12 million copies on Steam and seven million on Xbox since its January 19 launch.
Stellar Blade, Shift Up’s action RPG initially scheduled to launch in 2023, is coming soon. Sony announced at its first State of Play of 2024 that the futuristic game will launch on April 26 as a PS5 exclusive.
More than 11,000 customers have given the growth and thickening treatment a flawless five stars.
Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro AR/VR headset will have a bunch of dedicated Microsoft apps at launch, including Teams, Word and Excel. Additionally, headset owners will also have access to the company’s AI-powered Copilot service.
The 2024 Ford Transit Connect adds a PHEV powertrain to two diesel options, available AWD another first for the popular European work vehicle..
The latest Xbox controllers look like they've just stepped off the lane at your local bowling alley.
Amazon's Fire TV soundbar is back on sale for $100, bringing the price down from $120. That’s a savings of $20, or 17 percent, for the well-regarded audio device.
A metal 3D printer will soon be used on the International Space Station. All going well, 3D-printed metal parts could eventually help with the construction of a base on the Moon.
A new private equity investment could infuse up to $3 billion into the PGA Tour, but does not solidify future with LIV Golf.
Starlab, the private space station being developed by Voyager Space and Airbus, will go to orbit onboard a SpaceX Starship rocket before the decade is out, the companies announced Wednesday. Starlab is one of a handful of private space station initiatives currently under development.
Giant Ventures, a U.K.-based VC that has made a habit of investing on both sides of the Atlantic, is launching two new funds, totaling $250 million. The firm invests across climate, health and what it calls "purpose-driven" startups and some used to call "impact" or "mission-driven." Whatever the case, the raise consists of a new $100 million seed fund which will aim to back around 25 early-stage companies, while a $150 million climate-focused growth fund will aim at Series B companies.
Block is the latest major tech company to conduct large-sale layoffs. The company is reportedly letting go around 1,000 workers, with Cash App, Foundational and Square bearing the brunt of the impact.
The cuts will allow PayPal to “move with the speed needed to deliver for our customers and drive profitable growth,” CEO Alex Chriss said in the letter sent to employees.
Apple revealed today that users earned more than $1 billion in Daily Cash from spending on Apple Card last year. The tech giant also announced that Apple Card has topped more than 12 million users. Apple Card, which first launched in 2019, is exclusively available in the United States.
The error caused more delays in an already bumpy process, but the fix means more money is available.
Kore.ai, a company developing enterprise-focused conversational AI and GenAI products, today announced that it raised $150 million in a funding round led by FTV Capital, Nvidia, Vistara Growth, Sweetwater PE, NextEquity, Nicola and Beedie. Bringing the company's total raised to ~$223 million, the new cash will be put toward product development and scaling up Kore.ai's workforce, co-founder and CEO Raj Koneru told me in an interview. Koneru started Kore.ai in 2014 after launching Kony, a mobile app development startup, and several other small companies, including iTouchPoint (an outsourcing firm) and Intelligroup (a tech consultancy).
So far, 11 countries — including the U.S. — have frozen funding to the main aid group for Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
Are those earbuds looking extra waxy? Keep them pristine — and protect your ears — with a few simple steps.
A former Activision executive is taking over at Blizzard as its new president. Johanna Faries was most recently general manager of Call of Duty.