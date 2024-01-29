OKC foodie news to know: From restaurant openings, closings and new meal deals

Food and dining is an ever-changing industry and it encompasses a lot more than just restaurants. Food and dining extends outside the places we eat, to the products we buy, and more.

From openings and closings to product recalls, achievements and events, these are some of the latest things happening in Oklahoma City and beyond.

Much like this menu from an OKC Eggrolls pop-up at Sedalia's the standard Sedalia's menu features hand-drawn doodles by Vickie Vo and informal touches, features that caught the eye of The New York Times.

Sedalia's menu design gets a nod of approval from The NYT

The New York Times recently looked at menus from across the country and discussed the trends that are being seen in food, design aesthetic and more. Oklahoma City's Sedalia's Oyster's and Seafood, 2727 NW 10 Street, caught the attention of writers for its informality.

The Sedalia's menu changes weekly, so it is handwritten and decorated with doodles thoughtfully designed by server Vickie Vo. Owner Silvana Arandia-Walters calls the menu "messy, engaging and very informal," saying it is "every one of us at Sedalia’s," and a "piece of our identity."

Guests can get a free butter croissant in the app on National Croissant Day at la Madeleine.

la Madeleine celebrating National Croissant Day

Bakery-chain la Madeleine, 1954 24 Ave NW in Norman, is celebrating National Croissant Day Jan. 30, with a free croissant offer. Scan the app in store or place an order on the app or online to receive a free butter croissant with any purchase.

Chocolate Croissants, Almond Croissants, and Chocolate Almond Croissants are also available starting at $3.99.

Local Bubba's 33 giving proceeds to charity Feb. 5

Bubba’s 33, 6212 SW 3 Street, will host a fundraiser to support the American Tinnitus Association in honor of the company’s late founder, Kent Taylor.

The restaurant will donate 100% of all profits on Feb. 5 to the organization.

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Nhinja Sushi

All five metro locations of Nhinja Sushi will be celebrating Lunar New Year and ringing in the Year of the Dragon by hosting dragon dances Feb. 10-11.

Nhinja Sushi Western, 12301 S Western Ave., will kick off the celebrations at 11 a.m. Feb. 10. On Feb. 11, the four remaining locations will host their dances.

Nhinja Sushi Edmond, 5 West 15 Street at 11 a.m.

Nhinja Sushi May, 13905 N May Ave. at Noon.

Nhinja Sushi Rockwell, 12021 N Rockwell Ave. at 3:30 p.m.

Nhinja Sushi Yukon, 335 S Mustang Road at 5 p.m.

Chicken Salad Chick announces intention to return to Oklahoma City

Chicken Salad Chick, which previously held multiple franchise locations across Oklahoma that closed without warning in early 2023, recently announced plans to return to the Oklahoma City market, but no set date.

A franchisee with plans to operate 11 stores in the Austin, Texas, area has also signed a deal for six stores in the Oklahoma City metro-area. The announcement comes after the reopening of locations in Broken Arrow and Tulsa by a different franchisee at the end of 2023.

Nonesuch set to welcome acclaimed Chicago chef as guest

Oklahoma City tasting restaurant Nonesuch, 803 N Hudson Ave, announced its first guest chef experience of the year, set for Feb. 28 and 29 dinner service. For the two days, chef Christian Hunter of Atelier in Chicago will join the restaurant. Hunter is a 2023 James Beard Award Best Chef: Northeast finalist, the Michelin Guide Chicago 2023 Young Chef Award Winner and chef of Atelier, which boasts one Michelin star and a 2024 James Beard Semifinalist nod for Best New Restaurant.

Reservations for the dinner service are available now by visiting https://exploretock.com/nonesuch.

A view from the second floor bar at 1884 Bar in Edmond's Railyard.

More closings around town

Unfortunately despite the announcement of eventual plans for the return of Chicken Salad Chick and big things happening for other restaurants, we have also seen some additional closures across town.

In Norman, 405 Burger Bar, 2539 W Main Street, announced that its final day will be Jan, 31.

Additionally, after more than 40 years in business, the owners of Penny Hill, 1150 W Lindsey Street, closed their doors Jan. 19.

Oklahoma City saw the closure of The Wedge's 4709 N Western Ave. location, while the locations downtown and in Midwest City remain in business. Owners cited increased costs as the reason for their closure.

Owners of 1884 at The Railyard in Edmond announced in early January that they had decided not to renew their lease for 2024.

Support local restaurants, get a chance to earn Thunder tickets

A local nonprofit has partnered with the Oklahoma City Thunder to encourage support of area restaurants during Black History Month through an event called Black Restaurant Bingo. Specially designed bingo cards denoting specific participating establishments are available at https://okcblackeats.com/restaurantbingo/.

Beginning Feb. 1, visit the restaurants, fill your card and if you're one of the first 1,000 participants to complete a bingo, you have a chance to score two free home game tickets to an OKC Thunder game. Plus, there are more prizes to be won through the end of the campaign on Feb. 29.

Haleon is recalling eight lots of Robitussin cough syrup sold nationwide due to a microbial contamination.

Recalls on cough syrup, granola bars and more

Recent illness-related recall advisories published on the United States Food and Drug Administration website include those affecting major brands of cough syrup, granola bars, snacks and even cotija cheese.

According to the FDA, Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. of Modesto, CA recalled 344 cases of Aged Cotija Mexican Grating Cheese distributed nationwide due to a risk of listeria contamination.

In another recall, the Quaker Oats company recalled a large number of products including cereals, bars and snacks because of possible salmonella contamination.

Haleon, the makers of Robitussin cough syrups, voluntarily recalled eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult cough syrup wiith expiration dates through 2026 due to a microbial contamination. According to the recall, use of the products by immunocompromised individuals "could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection."

For more information on current recalls, visit the FDA's recall website at https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts.

