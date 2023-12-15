This OKC grill has the best burgers in the state according to Yelp

The debate over Oklahoma's best burger continues and Yelp is weighing in by giving Nic's Grill, 1201 N Pennsylvania Ave., top billing on its list of "Top Cheeseburgers in Every State in 2023."

To determine the winner, Yelp looked at those businesses in the food and restaurants category "with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'cheeseburger'" and ranked the restaurants based on those reviews, among other factors.

Nic's Grill has a 4.5 star Yelp rating with over 470 reviews and the restaurant often has a wait due to limited hours of operation. The grill is only open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. However, you can also get a Nic's burger at larger sister property Nic's Place, 1116 N Robinson Ave., which is open at 11 a.m. daily except for Sundays and stays open until at least 10 p.m.

More: Ted Lasso, sourdough and lumps of coal? Unique food-centered gifts you can find online

This isn't the first time Nic's Grill has been publicly recognized for its burgers. The restaurant has been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri and actor Colin Farrell called it the nation's best burger on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Other Oklahoma restaurants have also been tapped by celebrities for their standout burgers, including nods by Alton Brown for Bar Arbolada, and Mike Rowe for Sun Cattle Co.

More: Who has the best burger in OKC? Ten chefs compete in VZD's burger contest

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC's Nic's Grill has the state's best burgers, according to Yelp