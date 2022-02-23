🌱 OKC Health Dept. COVID Testing Paused + OKCPS Closed Today

Hello again, Oklahoma City! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Oklahoma City Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Oklahoma City Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Oklahoma City long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

First, today's weather:

Icy mix; very cold. High: 26 Low: 18.

Here are the top three stories in Oklahoma City today:

The OKC-County Health Department has paused COVID-19 testing across all its sites until further notice. Local health department officials stated that "[it] is grateful to the many providers in the county that are offering COVID-19 testing." The department has reported declining COVID-19 case numbers over the past couple of weeks. (KOCO Oklahoma City) Oklahoma City Public Schools will be moving to virtual classes today due to the winter weather. “This means students should log in and learn asynchronously on their own from home via Canvas. All OKCPS school buildings and offices will be closed, and employees should work from home,” school officials said in the announcement. Sleet and possible snow are expected before 9 a.m. this morning with sleet also likely from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (KFOR Oklahoma City) 10 people were evaluated for smoke inhalation and three were hospitalized following a west Oklahoma City grass fire that also burned up 10 cars. On Monday night, whipping winds blew the grass fire near I-40 and MacArthur into the parking lot of a Chick-Fil-A. Because of the dry conditions, it’s been an ongoing issue with fire danger, said fire officials. (KFOR Oklahoma City)

Today in Oklahoma City:

From my notebook:

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is observing the 168 Days of Remembrance leading to the 27th Anniversary of April 19, 1995 , by remembering those who were killed as well as honoring those who survived. (Facebook)

Oklahoma City Police Department is asking the public's help to identify a person wanted in connection with burglary to a motel in the 6000 block of N. Bryant Ave. The department is hopeful that someone will have info on this incident that occurred on Feb. 12. (Facebook)

