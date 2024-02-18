OKC homeowner offers reward following burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A metro homeowner is offering a cash reward for the arrest of the person who burglarized his home.

Colton Roth said the Burglar broke into his home not once, but three times.

“They had broken a window, and kind of rummaged through some things,” said Roth.

That was the first time Roth said the burglar broke into his home near Memorial and Western two weeks ago.

“I just removed everything from the house and though that it was going to be over with,” said Roth.

Roth said he is doing renovations and the home is currently empty. He filed a police report and didn’t expect the man to come back.

“One day later, he had come back,” said Roth.

The man returned with a message using all the doors inside Roth’s home and he allegedly took them out into the yard and spelled out an explicit phrase.

“It became rather personal. It seemed that they were trying to set a boundary with me, that they were in control,” said Roth.

That’s when Roth decided to install surveillance cameras.

“Staked out the house a couple of nights, was up until 2 a.m. watching the property,” explained Roth.

One week passed and the man returned for a third time, spotting the camera.

According to the police report he stacked empty water bottles on top of each other in the bathroom.

“He proceeded to just walk through the home talking to himself,” said Roth. “He was in here about 10 minutes.”

Feeling violated, Roth said he is offering a cash reward to anyone that knows who the man is.

“I am offering a $500 reward for the name of the individual who has been breaking into my house,” said Roth. “Protect the public from a menace who has disregard for people’s houses.”

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to contact OKC Crime Stoppers by calling 402-235-7300 or submitting an anonymous tip online.

