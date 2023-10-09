OKC hotel evacuated as police respond to armed, barricaded suspect

A west Oklahoma City hotel was evacuated early Monday morning after a person barricaded themselves into their room with a gun, news outlets report.

Police responded to Howard Johnson by Wyndham, near Interstate 40 and Meridian, before 4 a.m. Monday, according to KFOR, after receiving a call about a person wanting to harm themselves.

The officer heard shots inside the room and the person said they would need to harm themselves and someone else to get out of the situation, KFOR reported.

KOCO reported the suspect is wanted in a Garfield County pursuit with law enforcement.

