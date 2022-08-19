OKC man jailed after Yukon school threats

An Oklahoma City man was being held Friday in the Canadian County jail after police say he made threats against Yukon High School students.

Ethan W. Lowe, 19, was arrested Thursday on complaints of threatening to perform an act of violence, possessing a weapon on school property, bus or vehicle, and trespassing. Lowe had not been officially charged as of Friday afternoon.

Lowe was arrested by a Yukon police officer after the campus had been locked down, police said.

The Yukon High School campus was closed about 10:30 a.m. after police say an administrator received a text message from Lowe, who said he planned to bring a handgun to the school to confront students. Officers said they spotted Lowe near the high school using information provided by the school administrator.

Police said Lowe, a Yukon High School graduate, was carrying a knife when he was arrested. No other weapon was found. The campus lockdown ended after Lowe's arrest, police said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Man arrested after police say he threatened Yukon High School students